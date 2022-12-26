No pain, no gain: Dieterich overcomes Sullivan 54-35

Dieterich pushed past Sullivan for a 54-35 win in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 26.
Last season, Dieterich and Sullivan faced off on December 27, 2021 at Sullivan High School. For more, click here.
Recently on December 16, Sullivan squared off with Decatur Lutheran in a basketball game. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.