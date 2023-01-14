No pain, no gain: Evansville Harrison overcomes Springfield Southeast 71-54

Saddled up and ready to go, Evansville Harrison spurred past Springfield Southeast 71-54 in an Indiana boys basketball matchup on January 14.
Last season, Evansville Harrison and Springfield Southeast faced off on January 15, 2022 at Evansville Harrison High School. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 3, Springfield Southeast faced off against Decatur MacArthur. For results, click here.
