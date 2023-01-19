No pain, no gain: Heyworth overcomes Tremont 71-60

Heyworth pushed past Tremont for a 71-60 win during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
Last season, Heyworth and Tremont faced off on January 22, 2022 at Tremont High School. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 6, Tremont faced off against Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley and Heyworth took on Flanagan-Cornell on January 14 at Flanagan-Cornell High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.