No pain, no gain; Lincoln overcomes Granite City 51-38

Lincoln tipped and eventually toppled Granite City 51-38 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on December 29.
Recently on December 20 , Lincoln squared up on Jacksonville in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Lincoln opened with a 13-6 advantage over Granite City through the first quarter.
Lincoln kept a 22-18 halftime margin at Granite City's expense.
