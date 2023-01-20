No pain, no gain: Monticello overcomes Paxton-Buckley-Loda 52-34

No quarter was granted as Monticello blunted Paxton-Buckley-Loda's plans 52-34 at Paxton-Buckley-Loda High on January 20 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
Last season, Monticello and Paxton-Buckley-Loda squared off with February 23, 2022 at Monticello High School last season. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 13, Paxton-Buckley-Loda faced off against Tolono Unity and Monticello took on Bloomington Central Catholic on January 13 at Monticello High School. For a full recap, click here.
