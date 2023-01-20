 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

No pain, no gain: Monticello overcomes Paxton-Buckley-Loda 52-34

  • 0

No quarter was granted as Monticello blunted Paxton-Buckley-Loda's plans 52-34 at Paxton-Buckley-Loda High on January 20 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Monticello and Paxton-Buckley-Loda squared off with February 23, 2022 at Monticello High School last season. For more, click here.

In recent action on January 13, Paxton-Buckley-Loda faced off against Tolono Unity and Monticello took on Bloomington Central Catholic on January 13 at Monticello High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

One pricey ticket! Man pays $2.6 million to watch Ronaldo-Messi match

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

One pricey ticket! Man pays $2.6 million to watch Ronaldo-Messi match

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News