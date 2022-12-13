No pain, no gain: Moweaqua Central A&M overcomes Maroa-Forsyth 50-39

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Playing with a winning hand, Moweaqua Central A&M trumped Maroa-Forsyth 50-39 on December 13 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

Moweaqua Central A&M darted in front of Maroa-Forsyth 9-6 to begin the second quarter.

The dynamic altered in the second quarter as the Trojans inched back to a 21-20 deficit.

Moweaqua Central A&M jumped to a 31-26 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Raiders held on with a 19-13 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Maroa-Forsyth and Moweaqua Central A&M squared off with December 14, 2021 at Maroa-Forsyth High School last season. Click here for a recap

In recent action on December 8, Maroa-Forsyth faced off against Warrensburg-Latham and Moweaqua Central A&M took on Decatur Lutheran on December 2 at Moweaqua Central A&M High School. For a full recap, click here.

