No pain, no gain: Moweaqua Central A&M overcomes Maroa-Forsyth 50-39

Playing with a winning hand, Moweaqua Central A&M trumped Maroa-Forsyth 50-39 on December 13 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

Moweaqua Central A&M darted in front of Maroa-Forsyth 9-6 to begin the second quarter.

The dynamic altered in the second quarter as the Trojans inched back to a 21-20 deficit.

Moweaqua Central A&M jumped to a 31-26 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Raiders held on with a 19-13 scoring edge in the final quarter.