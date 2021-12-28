No pain, no gain; Springfield overcomes Joliet Central 58-40

Saddled up and ready to go, Springfield spurred past Joliet Central 58-40 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on December 28.
The Senators made the first move by forging a 10-1 margin over the Steelmen after the first quarter.
Springfield's offense roared to a 25-7 lead over Joliet Central at the intermission.
The Senators stormed over the Steelmen 45-20 heading to the fourth quarter.
