No pain, no gain; Springfield overcomes Joliet Central 58-40

Saddled up and ready to go, Springfield spurred past Joliet Central 58-40 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on December 28.

The Senators made the first move by forging a 10-1 margin over the Steelmen after the first quarter.

Springfield's offense roared to a 25-7 lead over Joliet Central at the intermission.

The Senators stormed over the Steelmen 45-20 heading to the fourth quarter.

