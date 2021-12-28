 Skip to main content
No pain, no gain; Springfield overcomes Joliet Central 58-40

Saddled up and ready to go, Springfield spurred past Joliet Central 58-40 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on December 28.

The Senators made the first move by forging a 10-1 margin over the Steelmen after the first quarter.

Springfield's offense roared to a 25-7 lead over Joliet Central at the intermission.

The Senators stormed over the Steelmen 45-20 heading to the fourth quarter.

Recently on December 17 , Springfield squared up on Decatur MacArthur in a basketball game . For more, click here.

