No quarter given: Argenta-Oreana puts down Broadlands Heritage 63-41

Argenta-Oreana unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Broadlands Heritage 63-41 Tuesday on January 10 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

The last time Argenta-Oreana and Broadlands Heritage played in a 86-57 game on February 9, 2022. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 3, Argenta-Oreana faced off against Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond and Broadlands Heritage took on Toledo Cumberland on January 3 at Toledo Cumberland High School. Click here for a recap.

