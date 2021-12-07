 Skip to main content
No quarter given: Pana puts down Shelbyville 72-40

A combination of points and defense led to a knockout performance as Pana turned out the lights on Shelbyville 72-40 at Pana High on December 7 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

The Panthers made the first move by forging a 25-9 margin over the Rams after the first quarter.

Pana's shooting stomped on to a 46-16 lead over Shelbyville at the intermission.

Pana's rule showed as it carried a 66-31 lead into the fourth quarter.

Recently on November 30 , Pana squared up on Moweaqua Central A & M in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

