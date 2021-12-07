No quarter given: Pana puts down Shelbyville 72-40

A combination of points and defense led to a knockout performance as Pana turned out the lights on Shelbyville 72-40 at Pana High on December 7 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

The Panthers made the first move by forging a 25-9 margin over the Rams after the first quarter.

Pana's shooting stomped on to a 46-16 lead over Shelbyville at the intermission.

Pana's rule showed as it carried a 66-31 lead into the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.