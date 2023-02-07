Rantoul got no credit and no consideration from St. Joseph-Ogden, which slammed the door 64-38 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

St. Joseph-Ogden drew first blood by forging an 18-4 margin over Rantoul after the first quarter.

The Spartans' offense struck in front for a 38-19 lead over the Eagles at halftime.

St. Joseph-Ogden stormed to a 64-36 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Spartans' advantage was wide enough to weather the Eagles' 2-0 margin in the fourth quarter.

Last season, St Joseph-Ogden and Rantoul faced off on February 8, 2022 at St Joseph-Ogden High School. For results, click here.

In recent action on January 31, Rantoul faced off against Monticello . For a full recap, click here. St Joseph-Ogden took on Bloomington Central Catholic on January 31 at St Joseph-Ogden High School. For results, click here.