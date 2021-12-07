 Skip to main content
Nokomis collects victory over Gillespie 50-40

  • 0

Nokomis grabbed a 50-40 victory at the expense of Gillespie on December 7 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

The first quarter gave Nokomis a 10-2 lead over Gillespie.

The Redskins kept a 21-18 intermission margin at the Miners' expense.

Nokomis moved ahead of Gillespie 34-27 as the fourth quarter started.

There was no room for doubt as Nokomis added to its advantage with a 16-13 margin in the closing period.

