Nokomis collects victory over Gillespie 50-40

Nokomis grabbed a 50-40 victory at the expense of Gillespie on December 7 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
The first quarter gave Nokomis a 10-2 lead over Gillespie.
The Redskins kept a 21-18 intermission margin at the Miners' expense.
Nokomis moved ahead of Gillespie 34-27 as the fourth quarter started.
There was no room for doubt as Nokomis added to its advantage with a 16-13 margin in the closing period.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.