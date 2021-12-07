Nokomis collects victory over Gillespie 50-40

Nokomis grabbed a 50-40 victory at the expense of Gillespie on December 7 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

The first quarter gave Nokomis a 10-2 lead over Gillespie.

The Redskins kept a 21-18 intermission margin at the Miners' expense.

Nokomis moved ahead of Gillespie 34-27 as the fourth quarter started.

There was no room for doubt as Nokomis added to its advantage with a 16-13 margin in the closing period.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.