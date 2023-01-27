Nokomis denies Macon Meridian's challenge 55-41

Saddled up and ready to go, Nokomis spurred past Macon Meridian 55-41 in Illinois boys basketball on January 27.
In recent action on January 14, Nokomis faced off against Taylorville and Macon Meridian took on Maroa-Forsyth on January 21 at Macon Meridian High School. For results, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.