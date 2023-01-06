Nokomis dims lights on Raymond Lincolnwood 59-36

Nokomis swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry to ambush Raymond Lincolnwood 59-36 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 6.

Nokomis drew first blood by forging a 15-4 margin over Raymond Lincolnwood after the first quarter.

The Redskins' shooting roared in front for a 37-17 lead over the Lancers at the intermission.

Nokomis breathed fire to a 45-22 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Both teams scored evenly in the final quarter to make it 59-36.