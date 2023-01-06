Nokomis dims lights on Raymond Lincolnwood 59-36

Nokomis swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry to ambush Raymond Lincolnwood 59-36 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 6.
Nokomis drew first blood by forging a 15-4 margin over Raymond Lincolnwood after the first quarter.
The Redskins' shooting roared in front for a 37-17 lead over the Lancers at the intermission.
Nokomis breathed fire to a 45-22 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Both teams scored evenly in the final quarter to make it 59-36.
Last season, Nokomis and Raymond Lincolnwood faced off on January 7, 2022 at Nokomis High School. For results, click here.
In recent action on December 29, Raymond Lincolnwood faced off against Athens and Nokomis took on Shelbyville on December 28 at Nokomis High School. For results, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.