Nokomis flies high over Raymond Lincolnwood 64-25

Nokomis' powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Raymond Lincolnwood 64-25 at Nokomis High on January 7 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

The first quarter gave the Redskins a 22-13 lead over the Lancers.

Nokomis' shooting breathed fire to a 38-17 lead over Raymond Lincolnwood at the half.

Nokomis' control showed as it carried a 57-22 lead into the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.