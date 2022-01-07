Nokomis flies high over Raymond Lincolnwood 64-25

Nokomis' powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Raymond Lincolnwood 64-25 at Nokomis High on January 7 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
The first quarter gave the Redskins a 22-13 lead over the Lancers.
Nokomis' shooting breathed fire to a 38-17 lead over Raymond Lincolnwood at the half.
Nokomis' control showed as it carried a 57-22 lead into the fourth quarter.
