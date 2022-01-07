 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nokomis flies high over Raymond Lincolnwood 64-25

Nokomis' powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Raymond Lincolnwood 64-25 at Nokomis High on January 7 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

The first quarter gave the Redskins a 22-13 lead over the Lancers.

Nokomis' shooting breathed fire to a 38-17 lead over Raymond Lincolnwood at the half.

Nokomis' control showed as it carried a 57-22 lead into the fourth quarter.

In recent action on December 29, Nokomis faced off against Shelbyville and Raymond Lincolnwood took on Jacksonville Routt Catholic on December 27 at Jacksonville Routt Catholic High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

