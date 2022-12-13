 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Nokomis outclasses Pana 53-38

  • 0

Nokomis grabbed a 53-38 victory at the expense of Pana on December 13 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Nokomis jumped in front of Pana 16-11 to begin the second quarter.

The Redskins opened a tight 29-18 gap over the Panthers at halftime.

Pana tried to dig out of the hole by climbing within 35-25 in the third quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Redskins outscored the Panthers 18-13 in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Pana and Nokomis squared off with January 21, 2022 at Pana High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on December 6, Pana squared off with Shelbyville in a basketball game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

FIFA World Cup 2022: Morocco’s Atlas Lions carry the hopes of an entire continent

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

FIFA World Cup 2022: Morocco’s Atlas Lions carry the hopes of an entire continent

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News