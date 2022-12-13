Nokomis outclasses Pana 53-38

Nokomis grabbed a 53-38 victory at the expense of Pana on December 13 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Nokomis jumped in front of Pana 16-11 to begin the second quarter.

The Redskins opened a tight 29-18 gap over the Panthers at halftime.

Pana tried to dig out of the hole by climbing within 35-25 in the third quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Redskins outscored the Panthers 18-13 in the fourth quarter.