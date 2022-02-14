 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Nokomis soars over Edinburg 59-23

  • 0

Nokomis earned a convincing 59-23 win over Edinburg on February 14 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

Recently on February 8 , Edinburg squared up on Carlinville in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Bears free agency a month out: The offense

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pana escapes St. Joseph-Ogden 59-54

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Pana wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 59-54 over St. J…

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Bears free agency a month out: The offense

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News