Nokomis survives for narrow win over Shelbyville 29-28

Yes, Nokomis looked relaxed while edging Shelbyville, but no autographs please after its 29-28 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
The last time Shelbyville and Nokomis played in a 54-50 game on December 29, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 13, Nokomis faced off against Pana and Shelbyville took on Paxton-Buckley-Loda on December 16 at Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School. For a full recap, click here.
Lede AI Sports Desk
