Normal Calvary blitzes Forsyth Decatur Christian in dominating victory 69-21

Normal Calvary rolled past Forsyth Decatur Christian for a comfortable 69-21 victory in Illinois boys basketball on January 30.
In recent action on January 24, Normal Calvary faced off against Urbana University . For results, click here. Forsyth Decatur Christian took on Bloomington Cornerstone Christian on January 24 at Forsyth Decatur Christian. For more, click here.
