 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Normal Calvary Christian survives taut tilt with Moweaqua Central A&M 53-49

  • 0

Tuesday's outing turned into an endurance test that Normal Calvary Christian passed in a 53-49 victory at Moweaqua Central A&M's expense in Illinois boys basketball action on December 20.

In recent action on December 13, Moweaqua Central A&M faced off against Maroa-Forsyth and Normal Calvary Christian took on Farmer City Blue Ridge on December 12 at Normal Calvary Christian Academy. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Aaron Rodgers optimistic about Packers play-off push

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Aaron Rodgers optimistic about Packers play-off push

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News