Normal Community West edges Champaign Central in snug affair 47-42

Normal Community West wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 47-42 victory over Champaign Central in Illinois boys basketball action on January 7.
The Wildcats' shooting moved to a 25-21 lead over the Maroons at halftime.
There was no room for doubt as Normal Community West added to its advantage with a 22-21 margin in the closing period.
