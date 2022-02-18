Normal controls the action and Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin in affair 54-33

Normal earned a convincing 54-33 win over Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin in Illinois boys basketball on February 18.
Normal's offense breathed fire to a 29-10 lead over Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin at the intermission.
Recently on February 12 , Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin squared up on Mascoutah in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
