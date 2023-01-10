 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Normal posts win at Champaign Centennial's expense 58-44

Normal put together a victorious gameplan to stop Champaign Centennial 58-44 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

Last season, Champaign Centennial and Normal faced off on December 10, 2021 at Champaign Centennial High School. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on December 30, Champaign Centennial squared off with Chicago Brooks in a basketball game. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation.

