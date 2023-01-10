Normal posts win at Champaign Centennial's expense 58-44

Normal put together a victorious gameplan to stop Champaign Centennial 58-44 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
Last season, Champaign Centennial and Normal faced off on December 10, 2021 at Champaign Centennial High School. For a full recap, click here.
Recently on December 30, Champaign Centennial squared off with Chicago Brooks in a basketball game. Click here for a recap.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.