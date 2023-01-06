Normal secures a win over Champaign Central 59-41

Normal trucked Champaign Central on the road to a 59-41 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Last season, Normal and Champaign Central faced off on December 3, 2021 at Normal Community High School. For more, click here.
Recently on December 30, Champaign Central squared off with Chatham Glenwood in a basketball game. For results, click here.
