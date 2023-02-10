Mighty close, mighty fine, Normal University wore a victory shine after clipping Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 63-61 on February 10 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

The last time Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin and Normal University played in a 63-55 game on February 11, 2022. For more, click here.

In recent action on February 3, Normal University faced off against Springfield . Click here for a recap. Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin took on Normal West on February 4 at Normal West High School. For a full recap, click here.