 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Normal University escapes Tolono Unity in thin win 56-48

  • 0

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Normal University wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 56-48 over Tolono Unity in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

In recent action on December 30, Normal University faced off against St Joseph-Ogden and Tolono Unity took on Williamsville on December 30 at Tolono Unity High School. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Kenya faces 'long journey' to tackle athletics doping crisis

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Kenya faces 'long journey' to tackle athletics doping crisis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News