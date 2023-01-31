Normal University exhales after close call with Chatham Glenwood 55-51

Normal University walked the high-wire before edging Chatham Glenwood 55-51 on January 31 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 16-16 tie through the first quarter.
The Pioneers registered a 25-24 advantage at intermission over the Titans.
Neither team could gain any advantage in the third quarter.
The Pioneers put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Titans 14-11 in the last stanza.
