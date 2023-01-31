 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Normal University exhales after close call with Chatham Glenwood 55-51

Normal University walked the high-wire before edging Chatham Glenwood 55-51 on January 31 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 16-16 tie through the first quarter.

The Pioneers registered a 25-24 advantage at intermission over the Titans.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the third quarter.

The Pioneers put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Titans 14-11 in the last stanza.

In recent action on January 24, Normal University faced off against Decatur MacArthur. For results, click here.

