Normal University exhales after close call with Jacksonville 49-44

It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Normal University had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Jacksonville 49-44 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Last season, Jacksonville and Normal University squared off with January 4, 2022 at Jacksonville High School last season. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on December 30, Normal University faced off against St Joseph-Ogden and Jacksonville took on Marion on December 28 at Marion High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation.

