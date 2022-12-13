Normal University grinds out close victory over Springfield 54-52

Mighty close, mighty fine, Normal University wore a victory shine after clipping Springfield 54-52 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 13.
In recent action on December 6, Springfield faced off against Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin and Normal University took on Decatur Eisenhower on December 6 at Normal University High School. Click here for a recap
