Normal University knocks off Riverton 51-44

A sigh of relief filled the air in Normal University's locker room after Wednesday's 51-44 win against Riverton in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 23.
The Hawks started on steady ground by forging a 11-6 lead over the Pioneers at the end of the first quarter.
Conditioning showed as Normal University outscored Riverton 45-33 in the final period.
In recent action on February 15, Normal University faced off against Springfield Southeast and Riverton took on Kewanee Wethersfield on February 12 at Riverton High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.