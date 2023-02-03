Normal University earned a convincing 62-35 win over Springfield on February 3 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

The first quarter gave Normal University a 17-7 lead over Springfield.

The Pioneers' offense thundered in front for a 35-17 lead over the Senators at the half.

Normal University struck to a 57-27 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Pioneers' advantage was wide enough to weather the Senators' 8-5 margin in the fourth quarter.

