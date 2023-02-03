Normal University earned a convincing 62-35 win over Springfield on February 3 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
The first quarter gave Normal University a 17-7 lead over Springfield.
The Pioneers' offense thundered in front for a 35-17 lead over the Senators at the half.
Normal University struck to a 57-27 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Pioneers' advantage was wide enough to weather the Senators' 8-5 margin in the fourth quarter.
In recent action on January 27, Normal University faced off against Decatur Eisenhower . For a full recap, click here. Springfield took on Springfield Lanphier on January 27 at Springfield Lanphier High School. For results, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.