Normal West knocks out victory beat against Champaign Central 63-44

Normal West trucked Champaign Central on the road to a 63-44 victory in Illinois boys basketball action on January 10.

The last time Normal West and Champaign Central played in a 47-42 game on January 7, 2022. For results, click here.

Recently on December 30, Champaign Central squared off with Chatham Glenwood in a basketball game. Click here for a recap.

