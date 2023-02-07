Griggsville-Perry found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Waverly South County 45-43 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
Last season, Griggsville-Perry and Waverly South County squared off with February 8, 2022 at Waverly South County High School last season. Click here for a recap.
Recently on January 28, Waverly South County squared off with Nokomis in a basketball game. For more, click here.
