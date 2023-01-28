Not for the faint of heart: Lincoln topples Decatur Eisenhower 42-35

It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Lincoln had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Decatur Eisenhower 42-35 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 28.
Last season, Decatur Eisenhower and Lincoln squared off with January 29, 2022 at Decatur Eisenhower High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 21, Lincoln faced off against Rock Island and Decatur Eisenhower took on Springfield Lanphier on January 20 at Decatur Eisenhower High School. For more, click here.
