Raymond Lincolnwood showed its poise to outlast a game Taylorville squad for a 62-58 victory at Taylorville High on February 6 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 31, Taylorville faced off against Mt Zion . For results, click here. Raymond Lincolnwood took on Bunker Hill on February 1 at Bunker Hill High School. Click here for a recap.
