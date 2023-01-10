Oakland Tri-County dodges a bullet in win over Cerro Gordo 68-67

Oakland Tri-County didn't flinch, finally repelling Cerro Gordo 68-67 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 10.
The last time Cerro Gordo and Oakland Tri-County played in a 58-34 game on January 11, 2022. For more, click here.
Recently on January 3, Oakland Tri-County squared off with Villa Grove in a basketball game. For more, click here.
