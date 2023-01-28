Oakland Tri-County takes a toll on Villa Grove 62-50

Oakland Tri-County knocked off Villa Grove 62-50 on January 28 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
Last season, Oakland Tri-County and Villa Grove faced off on January 25, 2022 at Oakland Tri-County Coop. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 20, Oakland Tri-County faced off against Argenta-Oreana and Villa Grove took on Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop on January 21 at Villa Grove High School. For more, click here.
