 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Olympia Fields Rich Township rains down on Danville 86-63

  • 0

Olympia Fields Rich Township gathered points in bunches fueling an onslaught that downed Danville 86-63 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 7.

Olympia Fields Rich Township drew first blood by forging a 19-10 margin over Danville after the first quarter.

The Raptors opened a modest 37-27 gap over the Vikings at the half.

Olympia Fields Rich Township moved to a 61-48 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Raptors avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 25-15 stretch over the final quarter.

Recently on December 29, Danville squared off with Warren in a basketball game. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Kenya faces 'long journey' to tackle athletics doping crisis

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Kenya faces 'long journey' to tackle athletics doping crisis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News