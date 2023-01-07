Olympia Fields Rich Township rains down on Danville 86-63

Olympia Fields Rich Township gathered points in bunches fueling an onslaught that downed Danville 86-63 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 7.

Olympia Fields Rich Township drew first blood by forging a 19-10 margin over Danville after the first quarter.

The Raptors opened a modest 37-27 gap over the Vikings at the half.

Olympia Fields Rich Township moved to a 61-48 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Raptors avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 25-15 stretch over the final quarter.