Olympia Fields Rich Township rains down on Danville 86-63

Olympia Fields Rich Township gathered points in bunches fueling an onslaught that downed Danville 86-63 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 7.
Olympia Fields Rich Township drew first blood by forging a 19-10 margin over Danville after the first quarter.
The Raptors opened a modest 37-27 gap over the Vikings at the half.
Olympia Fields Rich Township moved to a 61-48 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Raptors avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 25-15 stretch over the final quarter.
Recently on December 29, Danville squared off with Warren in a basketball game. Click here for a recap.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.