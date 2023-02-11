The force was strong for Olympia Fields Rich Township as it pierced Rantoul during Saturday's 76-52 thumping on February 11 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on February 3, Rantoul faced off against Champaign St. Thomas More. For a full recap, click here.

