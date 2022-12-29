Oswego claims close encounter of the winning kind over Mahomet-Seymour 56-47

Oswego weebled and wobbled, but wouldn't fall down in earning a 56-47 victory against Mahomet-Seymour in Illinois boys basketball action on December 29.

Oswego moved in front of Mahomet-Seymour 10-5 to begin the second quarter.

The Panthers opened a thin 31-20 gap over the Bulldogs at the intermission.

Momentum turned in the third quarter as Mahomet-Seymour climbed back to within 41-35.

The Panthers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 15-12 edge.