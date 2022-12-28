Oswego outduels Springfield in competitive clash 51-41

Oswego put its nose to the grindstone and turned back Springfield in a 51-41 decision on December 28 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
The first quarter gave Oswego a 22-13 lead over Springfield.
The Panthers registered a 24-13 advantage at half over the Senators.
The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the third quarter.
The Senators managed a 9-8 rally in the final quarter, yet the die was already cast.
