Oswego outduels Springfield in competitive clash 51-41

Oswego put its nose to the grindstone and turned back Springfield in a 51-41 decision on December 28 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

The first quarter gave Oswego a 22-13 lead over Springfield.

The Panthers registered a 24-13 advantage at half over the Senators.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the third quarter.

The Senators managed a 9-8 rally in the final quarter, yet the die was already cast.

Recently on December 16, Springfield squared off with Decatur MacArthur in a basketball game. Click here for a recap

