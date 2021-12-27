Over and out: Chicago Brother Rice punches through Mahomet-Seymour 68-38

Chicago Brother Rice handled Mahomet-Seymour 68-38 in an impressive showing in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Chicago Brother Rice jumped in front of Mahomet-Seymour 14-4 to begin the second quarter.
The Crusaders' shooting took charge to a 34-14 lead over the Bulldogs at halftime.
Chicago Brother Rice's control showed as it carried a 53-29 lead into the fourth quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.