 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Over and out: Chicago Brother Rice punches through Mahomet-Seymour 68-38

  • 0

Chicago Brother Rice handled Mahomet-Seymour 68-38 in an impressive showing in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Chicago Brother Rice jumped in front of Mahomet-Seymour 14-4 to begin the second quarter.

The Crusaders' shooting took charge to a 34-14 lead over the Bulldogs at halftime.

Chicago Brother Rice's control showed as it carried a 53-29 lead into the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Matt Nagy expects to finish season

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Matt Nagy expects to finish season

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News