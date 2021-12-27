Over and out: Chicago Brother Rice punches through Mahomet-Seymour 68-38

Chicago Brother Rice handled Mahomet-Seymour 68-38 in an impressive showing in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Chicago Brother Rice jumped in front of Mahomet-Seymour 14-4 to begin the second quarter.

The Crusaders' shooting took charge to a 34-14 lead over the Bulldogs at halftime.

Chicago Brother Rice's control showed as it carried a 53-29 lead into the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.