Over and out: Monticello punches through Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 67-34

Monticello's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley during a 67-34 blowout on December 28 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
The first quarter gave the Sages a 21-7 lead over the Falcons.
Monticello's shooting jumped on top to a 37-20 lead over Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley at the intermission.
Monticello's determination showed as it carried a 52-30 lead into the fourth quarter.
In recent action on December 18, Monticello faced off against Greenville and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley took on Paxton-Buckley-Loda on December 14 at Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.