New Berlin left no doubt on Tuesday, controlling Auburn from start to finish for a 56-22 victory on February 7 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
The last time New Berlin and Auburn played in a 50-49 game on January 7, 2022. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 31, New Berlin faced off against Petersburg PORTA . For results, click here. Auburn took on Pleasant Plains on February 1 at Auburn High School. Click here for a recap.
