Over and out: Quincy punches through Springfield 57-30

Impressive was a ready adjective for Quincy's 57-30 throttling of Springfield for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 8.
Quincy moved in front of Springfield 11-5 to begin the second quarter.
Quincy opened a small 27-17 gap over Springfield at the half.
The Blue Devils roared over the Senators 43-23 heading to the fourth quarter.
In recent action on December 29, Springfield faced off against New Lenox Lincoln-Way West and Quincy took on Decatur MacArthur on December 28 at Decatur MacArthur High School.
