Over and out: Quincy punches through Springfield 57-30

Impressive was a ready adjective for Quincy's 57-30 throttling of Springfield for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 8.

Quincy moved in front of Springfield 11-5 to begin the second quarter.

Quincy opened a small 27-17 gap over Springfield at the half.

The Blue Devils roared over the Senators 43-23 heading to the fourth quarter.

In recent action on December 29, Springfield faced off against New Lenox Lincoln-Way West and Quincy took on Decatur MacArthur on December 28 at Decatur MacArthur High School. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

