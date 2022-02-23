Over and out: Tuscola punches through Georgetown Notre Dame de La Salette boys 54-23

Tuscola swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry of points to ambush Georgetown Notre Dame de La Salette boys 54-23 at Tuscola High on February 23 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on February 15, Tuscola faced off against Neoga and Georgetown Notre Dame de La Salette Boys took on Hume Shiloh on February 19 at Hume Shiloh High School. For more, click here.
The first quarter gave the Warriors a 17-2 lead over the Lions.
