Overtime is just fine for Monticello in win over Fairbury Prairie Central 55-51

Extra action was needed before Monticello could slip past Fairbury Prairie Central 55-51 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Recently on February 15 , Monticello squared up on Tolono Unity in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Fairbury Prairie Central started on steady ground by forging a 15-6 lead over Monticello at the end of the first quarter.
Fairbury Prairie Central came from behind to grab the advantage 22-17 at halftime over Monticello.
Fairbury Prairie Central enjoyed a 35-34 lead over Monticello to start the fourth quarter.
