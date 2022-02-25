 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Overtime is just fine for Monticello in win over Fairbury Prairie Central 55-51

  • 0

Extra action was needed before Monticello could slip past Fairbury Prairie Central 55-51 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Recently on February 15 , Monticello squared up on Tolono Unity in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

Fairbury Prairie Central started on steady ground by forging a 15-6 lead over Monticello at the end of the first quarter.

Fairbury Prairie Central came from behind to grab the advantage 22-17 at halftime over Monticello.

Fairbury Prairie Central enjoyed a 35-34 lead over Monticello to start the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Surfers ride giant waves in Portugal's Nazare

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Auburn sews up Macomb 55-47

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Auburn wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 55-47 over Mac…

Watch Now: Related Video

Surfers ride giant waves in Portugal's Nazare

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News