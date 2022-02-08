Overtime is just fine for Pleasant Plains in win over Auburn 62-58

Extra action was needed before Pleasant Plains could slip past Auburn 62-58 at Auburn High on February 8 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on February 1, Auburn faced off against Litchfield and Pleasant Plains took on Winchester West Central Coop on January 28 at Pleasant Plains High School. For more, click here.
The start wasn't the problem for the Trojans, who began with a 16-0 edge over the Cardinals through the end of the first quarter.
Pleasant Plains registered a 33-31 advantage at half over Auburn.
The Trojans moved ahead of the Cardinals 49-47 to start the fourth quarter.
Pleasant Plains put a bow on this victory with a strong first overtime-period kick, outpointing Auburn 7-3 in the last stanza.
