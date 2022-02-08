Overtime is just fine for Pleasant Plains in win over Auburn 62-58

Extra action was needed before Pleasant Plains could slip past Auburn 62-58 at Auburn High on February 8 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

The start wasn't the problem for the Trojans, who began with a 16-0 edge over the Cardinals through the end of the first quarter.

Pleasant Plains registered a 33-31 advantage at half over Auburn.

The Trojans moved ahead of the Cardinals 49-47 to start the fourth quarter.

Pleasant Plains put a bow on this victory with a strong first overtime-period kick, outpointing Auburn 7-3 in the last stanza.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.