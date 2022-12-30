Overtime was required before Pleasant Plains could trip Effingham St. Anthony 52-43

Regulation was not enough time to decide a winner here, but Pleasant Plains finally eked out a 52-43 verdict over Effingham St. Anthony in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 30.
Recently on December 20, Pleasant Plains squared off with Beardstown in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
