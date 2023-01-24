Pana dances past Sullivan 66-52

Pana pushed past Sullivan for a 66-52 win in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Last season, Pana and Sullivan squared off with January 25, 2022 at Sullivan High School last season. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 19, Pana faced off against Litchfield and Sullivan took on Moweaqua Central A&M on January 17 at Moweaqua Central A&M High School. For a full recap, click here.
