Pana escapes St. Joseph-Ogden 59-54

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Pana wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 59-54 over St. Joseph-Ogden at Pana High on February 12 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
The Panthers opened with a 14-9 advantage over the Spartans through the first quarter.
In recent action on February 5, Pana faced off against Taylorville and St Joseph-Ogden took on Bloomington Central Catholic on February 7 at Bloomington Central Catholic High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.